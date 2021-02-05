LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $23,607.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,123,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,572,138 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.