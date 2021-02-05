LINA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,859.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINA has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $4,859.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

