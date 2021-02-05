Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 240.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Lincoln Electric worth $119,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.