Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

LECO opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $125.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

