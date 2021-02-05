Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $3,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

