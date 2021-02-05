Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. Linde also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $249.18 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

