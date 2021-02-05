Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. Linde also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

