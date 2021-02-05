Linear Market Cap Reaches $161.68 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 128.8% against the US dollar. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $161.68 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01346482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.11 or 0.07387525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,704,117 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

