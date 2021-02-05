LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.76 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One LinkEye token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

