Lion (LIOPF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lion (OTCMKTS: LIOPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/4/2021 – Lion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
- 2/3/2021 – Lion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
- 1/28/2021 – Lion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
- 1/26/2021 – Lion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Lion Co. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
