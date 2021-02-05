Lion (LIOPF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lion (OTCMKTS: LIOPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Lion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Lion Co. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

