Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $873.62 million during the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

