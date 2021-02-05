Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,188.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.