LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $10.74 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $13,377.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039646 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,403,118 coins and its circulating supply is 705,423,651 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

