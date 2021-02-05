Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $915,686.56 and approximately $75,173.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.