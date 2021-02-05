Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 758,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

