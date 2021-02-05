Lisa A. Mango Sells 8,332 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $448,094.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,431.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 963,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.57. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.