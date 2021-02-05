Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Achieves $213.05 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Lisk has a total market cap of $213.05 million and $44.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022201 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,130,319 coins and its circulating supply is 127,195,081 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.