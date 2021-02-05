Litecoin Cash Market Cap Tops $4.11 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1,237.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00393439 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001658 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,159.62 or 1.03280524 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 709,963,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

