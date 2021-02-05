Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.12 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $20.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.77. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $358.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $365.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

