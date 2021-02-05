Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $358.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $365.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

