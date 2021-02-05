Lition Tops One Day Trading Volume of $274,061.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $274,061.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,441.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.44 or 0.04496309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00403873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.42 or 0.01169107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00488664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00405330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00250759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.