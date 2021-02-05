Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.55

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 1688249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

