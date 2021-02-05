Livenodes (LNO) Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 747.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

