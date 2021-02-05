Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.22

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.22 and traded as high as $36.66. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 334,360,495 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.22.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 379,097 shares of company stock worth $14,021,109 over the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

