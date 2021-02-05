Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.21 or 0.04287758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00387323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01200691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00484736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00396557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

