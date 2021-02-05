London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

