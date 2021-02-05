London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.