Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 401,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 133,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

