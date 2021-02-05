Loop Capital Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

