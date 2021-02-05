Loop Capital Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 256,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

