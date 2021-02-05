Loopring Hits Market Capitalization of $834.53 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Loopring has a market cap of $834.53 million and approximately $364.24 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 53.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,745,996 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

