L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $291.50

L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.50 and traded as high as $298.10. L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) shares last traded at $298.10, with a volume of 391,934 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €301.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €291.50.

About L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.