LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

