LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $124.97 and last traded at $122.59, with a volume of 3541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in LPL Financial by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.49.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

