LUKSO Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

