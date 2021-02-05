Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.10

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 280743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

