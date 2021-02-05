LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $22,157.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.53 or 1.00592908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.89 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00316644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00203352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00057876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001963 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,665,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,658,692 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

