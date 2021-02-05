LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $22,157.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.53 or 1.00592908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.89 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00316644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00203352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00057876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001963 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,665,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,658,692 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

