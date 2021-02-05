Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Trading Up 9.2%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 228,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 96,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

