Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.97.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

LYFT stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

