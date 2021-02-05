Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $168,245.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

