MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $115,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,180 shares of company stock worth $5,365,465 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

