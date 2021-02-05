Macquarie Increases Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $8.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Macquarie from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

FLL stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

