Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. PulteGroup accounts for about 2.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,614,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 595,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 574,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 63,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

