Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $905,645,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.75 on Friday, reaching $323.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.84 and its 200 day moving average is $328.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

