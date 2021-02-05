Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

NYSE ABC traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

