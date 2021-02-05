Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 3.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $194.44. The stock had a trading volume of 192,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,451. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

