Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.48. 36,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

