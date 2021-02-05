Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.
In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.