Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

