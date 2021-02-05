Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE MSGE opened at $100.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.92.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $213,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

