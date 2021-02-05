Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE MG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$97.52. 613,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,688. The firm has a market cap of C$29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.22 and a twelve month high of C$98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.09.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1915656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,021,972.15. Insiders sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365 in the last ninety days.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

